NIPR recommends enforcement of law on fighting corruption to reduce crime level, youth restiveness

It has been recommended that enforcing laws on fighting corruption as well as adequate punishment for the culprits will no doubt reduce the level of crime and youth restiveness in the society.

Government at all levels should as a matter of urgency resuscitate ailing industries in order to engage youths in useful ventures while laws should be reviewed to reflect national integration and ensure equal dispensation of justice to all and sundry. These were contained in a communique issued at the end of a one day Peace Summit organized by NIPR, Bauchi State Chapter held at M.L Audu Auditorium, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi on 3rd March, 2022. The summit also recommended that recruitment of police and other security operatives should not be allowed in the hands of politicians, instead, should be based on the recommendations of the communities. According to the communique signed by Nazif Abba Pali, for peaceful coexistence to be actualized in the country, Nigerians should respect each others’ faith and tribe without casting aspersions on each other no matter the level of provocations. Also, for the peace to reign in Nigeria, relevant authorities should take effective measures in punishing anyone found spreading fake news or hate speech.