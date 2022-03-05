NIPR recommends enforcement of law on fighting corruption to reduce crime level, youth restiveness

Latest News
By Ishola Michael, Bauchi 
NIPR
 It has been recommended that enforcing laws on fighting corruption as well as adequate punishment for the culprits will no doubt reduce the level of crime and youth restiveness in the society. 
Government at all levels should as a matter of urgency resuscitate ailing industries in order to engage youths in useful ventures while laws should be reviewed to reflect national integration and ensure equal dispensation of justice to all and sundry.
These were contained in a communique issued at the end of a one day Peace Summit organized by NIPR, Bauchi State Chapter held at M.L Audu Auditorium, Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi on 3rd March, 2022.
The summit also recommended that recruitment of police and other security operatives should not be allowed in the hands of politicians, instead, should be based on the recommendations of the communities.
According to the communique signed by Nazif Abba Pali, for peaceful coexistence to be actualized in the country, Nigerians should respect each others’ faith and tribe without casting aspersions on each other no matter the level of provocations.
Also, for the peace to reign in Nigeria, relevant authorities should take effective measures in punishing anyone found spreading fake news or hate speech.
During the occasion, points were raised as the summit observed that it is time that Nigeria is witnessing a trial moment of banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, tribalism and agitation from various quarters just as It was also agreed that peace and security are ingredients for national integration as the summit was timely considering the fact that 2023 general elections is fast approaching.

 

The summit further observed with dismay, the way and manner fake news is being disseminated by unpatriotic Nigerians especially in social media which led to disruption of public peace and destroying lives and properties.
The summit however believed that religious and traditional leaders have roles to play in maintenance of peace by preaching the gospel of truth tolerance and togetherness to their followers.
The summit is of the opinion that there should be a synergy between all the security operatives by sharing information and intelligence in order to reduce crime just as it  frowned at foul language that is being used in social media especially among the youth urging that urgent step should be taken to control the damage being cause by this act.
The summit believed that giving equal opportunity to women to participate in the scheme of things especially politics will give them a sense of belonging and bring to an end the issue of gender discrimination
The summit regretted the way hate speech is becoming the order of the day and is tearing us apart, hence the need for the relevant authorities to do the needful in containing the situation.

