NIPR re-elects Neliaku, Dandaura as president, vice president

… concludes PR Week in Uyo

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has re-elected Dr. Ike Neliaku as President and Chairman of Council for another two-year term.

Neliaku was returned as President on Thursday during the ongoing 2nd Nigeria Public Relations Week in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. His re-election followed his successful return to the Governing Council by members and subsequent confirmation by the Institute’s Electoral College.

Similarly, Professor Emmanuel Dandaura was re-elected as Vice President, alongside 15 other Council members representing various states across the federation.

These Council members, along with five federal government nominees, constitute the 22-member Governing Council responsible for steering the Institute’s affairs.

In his acceptance speech, Neliaku stated that he and the members of the Council would continue to use the NIPR platform to advance the Institute’s mission of rebranding Nigeria’s image.

“This is not just a personal mandate but a renewed commitment to raise the bar in professional practice, ethics, and national impact. We are building an Institute that not only commands respect within the communication space but also serves as a moral compass in the national conversation,” he said.

The 17 elected Council members are:

Comfort Nwankwo – Lagos,

Olusegun McMedal – Lagos,

Dr. Ike Neliaku – Abuja,

Prof. Emmanuel S. Dandaura – Nasarawa,

Sajoh Ahmed Ibrahim – Adamawa,

Mr. Akin Agbejule – Niger,

Mrs. Olubunmi Adedoyin Badejo – FCT,

Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha – Anambra,

Mallam Bashir Adamu Chedi,

Dr. Saudat Salah Abdubaqi – Kwara,

Comrade Ini Ememobong – Akwa Ibom,

Malam Kabir Ali Kobir – Bauchi,

Pastor Paulinus Enyidah Nsirim – Rivers,

Prof. Sarah Benjamin Lwahas – Plateau,

Mr. Adaramola Temitope – Ogun,

Dr. Adewale Oladipo Oyekanmi – Osun, and

Chief Patrick Ogoegbunem Uka – Delta.

The conclusion of the Nigeria Public Relations Week in Uyo was marked by a renewed call for strategic public engagement, national cohesion, and the development of young professionals in the communication field. The event featured keynote sessions, panel discussions, and the celebration of trailblazers in Nigeria’s public relations ecosystem.