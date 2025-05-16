NIPR holds 2025 symposium/AGM in Niger

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations NIPR Niger State chapter has held its 2025 symposium and Annual General Meeting (AGM), in order to strategically plan for the future.

The event took place at the Women Multipurpose Centre Minna with the theme: Communication Strategies in Managing Security Information in Niger State, with lead speaker, perspective paper presentation and discussannt on the topic.

ALSO READ: Osun NIPR organises PR challenge in varsities

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada said insecurity has been ravaging the state, hence it has become necessary to be careful in managing security information in order to restore peace in the affected communities in Niger state.

The lead speaker, the Commissioner of Police CP, Niger State Command, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman who was represented by CPS Jude Akaeze explained that it is the responsibility of the police to protect lives and properties of the citizens as well manage crises, also the police use information to address crises where strategic communication is used to get effective means of tackling crisis.

He called for citizens participation by providing adequate and realistic information to curb insecurity and crimes, assuring of the confidentiality of their informants accordingly hence the police cannot do it alone without other stakeholders contributions.

Presenting his paper, the Niger state Commissioner for Homeland Security, General Abdullahi Mohammed (rtd) said security is very crucial stressing the need to build confidence as it is a key role of strategic communication.

On his part, the Head of Department Mass Communications, IBB University Lapai, Doctor Ternenge Samuel Ende explained on the need to stop hiding or hoarding information described as unambiguous and that the right information should be passed for effective communication.

The NIPR Niger State chapter presented Posthumous Awards to late Abubakar Tanko Achituwo , late Mathew Daniel and late Mohammed Ali respectively.

Meanwhile, the event was attended by NIPR members, journalists, Mass Communication students and various security agencies among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

