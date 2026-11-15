NIPCO, NGML deliver new natural gas pipeline to Abeokuta

In a major boost for industrial growth in Ogun State, NIPCO Gas Limited and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) have commissioned a new natural gas distribution pipeline network to Abeokuta, unlocking cleaner and more affordable energy for industries across the region.

The landmark project, according to a statement by the Managing Director/CEO, NIPCO Gas Ltd, Nagendra Verma, marked a significant milestone in the development of gas infrastructure in Ogun State and a major leap forward in the expansion of Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation.

With the pipeline now operational, he said the industries along the Sagamu–Abeokuta corridor can access natural gas, an economical, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional fuels.

The development, he pointed out, was expected to enhance industrial competitiveness, significantly reduce energy costs and accelerate the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

“The successful delivery of the project underscores the commitment of NIPCO Gas and NGML to the Federal Government of Nigeria’s vision of deepening domestic gas utilisation and positioning natural gas as a key driver of industrialisation, economic growth and energy security,” he said

Both companies, he assured, remained committed to translating the national vision into tangible infrastructure and commercial opportunities.

This achievement, he said, was a testament to the dedication, hard work and collaborative efforts of the management and project teams of NIPCO Gas and NGML, whose commitment has enabled the successful delivery of this important infrastructure project.

Significantly, the gas distribution area has been licensed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to the NGML–NIPCO Gas Joint Venture in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“The grant of the Gas Distribution Licence (GDL), which provides a 25-year exclusivity framework, has been a major catalyst for infrastructure development by offering the regulatory certainty and investment protection required to encourage long-term capital commitments in the gas distribution sector,” the statement read.

Building on this success, NIPCO Gas and NGML said they are progressing with the development of the Sagamu–Ibadan natural gas pipeline.