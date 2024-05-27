A joint delegation from the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) visited Gombe State on Monday for an investment promotion drive.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, led members of the State Executive Council to receive the delegation at the Government House in Gombe.

The delegation visited to seek collaboration with the Gombe State Government on the implementation of the UNDP-funded Nigerian Investment Certification Programme for States (NICPS), for which Gombe has been selected, along with Ekiti and Anambra states, for the pilot phase.

While receiving the joint delegation, Inuwa Yahaya informed the guests of his administration’s sustained efforts in investment promotion since his assumption of office, citing the establishment of the sprawling 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park and other reforms and initiatives as factors that continue to position Gombe as the best destination of choice for investors.

He added that by creating an enabling business environment for all forms of investment in Gombe, the state earned the No. 1 ranking in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria for two consecutive years by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

According to him, “We are delighted to receive this delegation from the NIPC, UNDP, and the presidency. This visit is timely, considering that it comes at a time when Gombe is actively seeking investors for the state. It is coming just a few months before the second edition of the Gombe State Investment Summit.”

“I am proud to say that Gombe is always open to any partnership that could advance our investment drive. Since 2019, we have been making efforts to make Gombe the destination of choice for investors,” the governor said.

The Governor added that “our desire to advance investment in the state led to the establishment of the 1,000-hectare Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, which has all the necessary infrastructure, including adequate energy for companies at the park. We have also introduced reforms and initiatives that helped us earn the PEBEC ranking as No. 1 in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria for two consecutive years.”

“We understand that investment will not come without creating a favourable climate, and this is what we have been doing and will continue to do, even if it means fostering more partnerships with entities that support us in this endeavour,” Inuwa Yahaya added.

The Governor further assured the delegation of his full support for the implementation of the new initiative aimed at helping beneficiary states promote their investment potential to global investors.

He stated that his administration will maintain a strong partnership with the NIPC, UNDP, and SDGs to boost Gombe’s investment drive while pledging to rally his colleagues at the Northern States Governors’ Forum, where he serves as Chairman, to join the initiative in order to collectively propel the economic prosperity of Northern Nigeria and the country at large.

Addressing the State EXCO, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms Aisha Rimi, who led the delegation, informed Governor Inuwa Yahaya that the Nigerian Investment Certification Programme was introduced in late 2023 to support states in demonstrating their competence in providing information capable of attracting investments.

She stated that, “Your Excellency, the partnership we seek with the Gombe State Government aims to strengthen the Gombe State Investment Promotion Agency by providing them the necessary capacity to promote, attract, and manage investments.”

“This will ultimately enhance the overall ability to attract new investments and provide aftercare services to existing investors in Gombe State. We are proud to learn that Gombe has been making significant efforts to advance its investment drive, and we assure you of our support in achieving this goal,” she said.

She commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya for the visionary idea of establishing the Industrial Park, noting that during their tour of the facility, they observed the necessary infrastructure for companies to operate there, which includes, among others, an administrative building that will house all relevant government agencies as it serves as a one-stop centre for the administrative and regulatory needs of potential investors.

In her remarks, the representative of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs Rose Kefas, informed Governor Inuwa Yahaya that Gombe State has been chosen to serve as the SDGs Donation Hub for the Northeast sub-region, attributing the choice to Governor Yahaya’s commitment to mainstreaming SDGs programmes in Gombe State.

She added that, in recognition of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s development efforts, the SDGs will present the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park at the SDGs Global Investment Forum next year in New York, United States, with the aim of showcasing the park’s capacity to global investors and attracting direct foreign investment into Gombe State.

According to her, “Your Excellency, let me express my appreciation for all the support you have given to the SDGs programmes in Gombe State. Your commitment has made Gombe a shining light at the national level. We commend your efforts in advancing Gombe State.”

“We are aware of the 10-Year Development Plan you have created, which is in line with our goals at the SDGs. Based on this, I am delighted to inform you that we have decided to present the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park at the SDGs Global Investment Forum next year in New York, United States. This will showcase its capacity to global investors and attract direct foreign investment to Gombe State,” she said.

Also speaking, Fatima Umar, the representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), reiterated the UNDP’s commitment to supporting Gombe State in its investment promotion efforts, emphasising that the UNDP recognises the significant strides Gombe has made in creating a conducive environment for investment and is dedicated to providing ongoing assistance to further enhance these efforts.

She further highlighted that the UNDP’s support would include capacity-building initiatives, technical assistance, and facilitating connections with potential local and international investors, all aimed at improving Gombe State’s economic growth and development.

