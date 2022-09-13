NIOB tasks public institutions on implementation of Executive Order 11

A group of Professionals under the auspices of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), has tasked public institutions and relevant professional bodies to, as a matter of urgency, pursue the implementation of Executive Order 11 to arrest the fast deterioration of public assets in the country.

Besides, states and other tiers of government were urged by the professionals to domesticate Executive Order 11 in their respective jurisdictions for the maintenance of public assets, while individuals and private sector entities should prioritise and practicalise the maintenance of their assets.

These are some of the outcomes of the 52nd Builders’ Conference/Annual General Meeting, held in Akure, Ondo State, recently.

Themed: “The Role of the Building Profession in the Maintenance of National Assets”, major addresses at the conference were presented by the Special Guest of Honour, the Governor of Ondo State, OluwarotimiAkeredolu (SAN); President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Professor Y. D. Izam; and Chairman of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), Dr. Samson Opaluwah and others.

The conference pointed out that Executive Order 11 remained a precursor to the National Building Maintenance Policy giving legal backing for the structure and operationalisation of the policy for the maintenance of public buildings

Besides, stakeholders at the conference noted that building assets, if well maintained, would reflect in Nigeria’s cities, hence its sustainability.

Presently, they noted the nation’s assets’ maintenance was unplanned and the culture not preventive.

They explained that poor maintenance culture was responsible for the decay and dilapidation of public and private buildings in Nigeria, thereby resulting in inconveniences on the part of the users, economic losses, a bad reputation, and a bad image for the built-environment and the country, at large;

Shortage of skilled workforce, they noted reflected on the quality and state of maintenance of buildings across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy;

The conference identified client attitude, poor financial support system, unspecified materials strength; poor design, and use of sub-standard materials, among others as

critical factors affecting the performance of maintenance management of assets in Nigeria.

As ways out and in order to achieve an effective maintenance culture, stakeholders were urged to focus on establishing an enabling environment, functional organisational structure, occupational standards, and competency of personnel, which will translate into sustainable assets management in the country;

Registered builders and other relevant professionals – (registered architects and registered engineers as required in the Nigerian National Building Code) were also urged to ensure the preparation of sound maintenance manuals that will serve as a guide for effective maintenance management of buildings.

“Built environment stakeholders should collaborate in addressing challenges affecting the performance of maintenance management practices in the country, as this will engender standardisation and quality of built assets;





“Government agencies should put in place machinery for preventive maintenance practices in line with the provisions of Executive Order 11.

“Builders-in-academia at the AGM should cascade the discourse to other members and students, and be instrumental in the framework for maintenance while drafting practice notes for the profession and relevant publications for the benefit of the profession and the larger society, be made in collaboration with NIOB and CORBON,” communique from the conference read.

The conference tasked built-environment professionals to collaborate to ensure the effective maintenance of public assets, while professional builders should fortify themselves with the maintenance manual, urging artisans to take into cognisance the National Skills Qualification (NSQ) framework and the National Occupation Standard (NOS) for the necessary stages of maintenance of private and public buildings for sustainable development of the sector.

