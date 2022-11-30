NINLAN boss commends Ayeleru for transforming French Village

The Director of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Professor Obiajulu Emejulu, has commended the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria French Language Village, Professor Lateef Ayeleru for the ongoing transformation of the school.

Emejulu, who gave the commendation when he paid a familiarisation visit to the French Village at Badagry in Lagos on Tuesday, said the renewal of infrastructure at the school would make the institution conducive for students and teachers.

The NINLAN boss also lauded Ayeleru for the “zeal and youthful energy” with which he was cooperating with fellow chief executives of inter-university centres in collectively resolving the challenges faced by the centres.

He urged all staff to continue to support Ayeleru with prayers and goodwill that he might record more success in piloting the affairs of the school to the advantage of all.

He encouraged the students to take French studies seriously and use it to their advantage as Nigeria is surrounded by Francophone countries.

He disclosed that NINLAN would host Ayeleru on its campus in Abia State at its maiden convocation ceremony for students of its graduate conversion programme and the first batch of the National Certificate in Education scheduled for December 3.

Ayeleru, who was joined by principal officers and senior management staff of the school to receive the visitor, promised to continue the transformation being witnessed in the school.