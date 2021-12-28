Ningi LGC Chair empowers youths, women with N6.5m items

Executive Chairman of Ningi LGC in Bauchi state, Mamuda Hassan Tabla has distributed cash and other items worth about N6.5m to people of the area as an empowerment gesture.

The Chairman also distributed skills acquisition items and cash to over 300 women selected from across the LGA in order to make them self employed as well as employers by engaging others in the trade.

The items he distributed included 2 496 cars; 5 motorcycles, 6 generators for power supply as well as various sums of money to the beneficiaries who are mostly youths and women.

While distributing the items at a ceremony held in Ningi on Sunday, the Chairman explained that the move became necessary in order to reduce the negative impact of poverty among the people which he is one of priorities of his administration.

He also said that, his Council is determined to leave the area better than how it met it assuring that everyone will benefit from the scheme irrespective of political affiliation stressing that he is the Chairman of the Council which is made up of all in line with democratic tenets.

In the distribution of the amount, PDP EXCO in the area got the sum of N2m; Youths got N1.5m and women got the sum of N2m to boost their petty trades while students in the area got N1.3m as support for their educational programs.

The Council Boss then called on the people to remain law abiding and good citizens as well as live in peace with each other to promote peaceful coexistence advising that criminals should not be harbored but exposed.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the Council Boss for the gesture saying that it will go a long way in assisting to grow their businesses and in turn reduced poverty among the people.

