Nine Top Foods That Naturally Tame Hypertension

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is often called the “silent killer”

But do you know that your choice of food could be a part of the solution?

Instead of just relying on medication, your daily meals could become powerful tools to manage and even reduce hypertension.

From leafy greens to vibrant berries, nature offers a menu full of heart-loving options.

In this article are 9 foods that can help you tame hypertension naturally.

1. Eggs

According to research, it is suggested that eggs can be part of a balanced eating plan for high blood pressure management and that egg eaters had a significantly lower likelihood of developing high blood pressure over the long term.

2. Carrots

Carrots are a staple vegetable that can help you tame high blood pressure as they are high in plant-based compounds that may be involved in various health processes, such as managing blood pressure.

3. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are full of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that could help keep the heart healthy by reducing risk factors for heart disease like high blood pressure.

Fruits under this category include grapefruit, oranges, lemons, etc.

Drinking orange and grapefruit juice may help reduce blood pressure.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, which have significant heart benefits. These fats help reduce blood pressure levels by lowering inflammation while also lowering the risk of high blood pressure in adults.

5. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green vegetables are natural foods for taming hypertension as they are a source of nutrients such as potassium and magnesium, which support optimal blood pressure levels.

For instance, spinach is high in a plant-based compound known as nitrate, which may lower blood pressure and it is also loaded with antioxidants, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which supports heart health.

6. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are beneficial to the blood pressure as they offer a concentrated source of nutrients important for blood pressure control, including fiber and arginine.

Walnut is an example of nuts and seeds to eat as part of a balanced diet focused on lowering your blood pressure.

7. Berries

Berries are another group of food that can help tame hypertension as they have the potential to reduce heart disease like high blood pressure.

They are also a rich source of antioxidants.

8. Herbs and spices

Certain herbs and spices contain powerful compounds that may help reduce blood pressure by helping blood vessels relax.

Examples include lemongrass, black pepper, garlic, onion powder, chili powder, oregano, cumin, red pepper, ginseng, cinnamon, basil, and, ginger.

9. Olive oil

Olive oil has numerous health benefits as a result of the nutrients and plant-based compounds in it such as the omega-9 fat oleic acid and antioxidant polyphenols.

Olive oil is a beneficial part of a diet that helps to lower blood pressure.

Others include kiwi fruit, lean meat, potatoes, and yoghurt.

With the right meals, your food choice can become a powerful weapon in your fight for a healthier heart.