About nine people were killed during a rival local militia attack at some villages in Mbatyula and Mbayongo council wards in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Several houses were reportedly burned down during the three days of mayhem orchestrated by the factional militia groups.

Some natives who spoke to newsmen through a telephone call in Makurdi on Thursday said that the crisis was between rival militia groups, which started on Monday until Wednesday.

Though the natives could not ascertain the cause of the attack, some residents linked it to a power tussle between the groups.

.One of the natives who pleaded anonymously told newsmen in Makurdi that it was a coordinated attack.

According to him, “It was a coordinated series of serial attacks that were carried out in some. parts of Mbatyula Council Ward by armed men suspected to be rival militia groups from Mbayongo Council Ward.

“On Tuesday, the armed men stormed Atumbe, a settlement in Mbatyula council ward, setting houses ablaze and making away with some properties.

“The same day, the group moved to Kur Hile, another settlement in Mbatyula, where they also burned some houses.

The same thing happened at Anyom settlement, still in Mbatyula council ward, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, where seven people were killed and several houses burned to ashes.

But the caretaker chairman of the local government, Zamzam Francis, confirmed the incident and said that nine people were killed.

Francis said, “Really, the incident happened. It’s between the rival militias. It’s among themselves. They are burning the houses of innocent people, and many people are suffering.

“That is what is happening. Nine people were killed between Monday and now (Thursday) by Zamzam Francis.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive a report of the attacks.

