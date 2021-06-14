Nine killed in communal clash, as herders kill two, raze houses in Agatu

Barely a week after suspected herdsmen killed 27 people in Agatu local government area of Benue State, another eleven people were reportedly killed in separate attacks in the same council area.

Tribune Online reports that a communal crisis claimed nine lives while Fulani herders killed two people on Sunday.

A native in the area said residents of Ailla and Adagbo communities embarked on a renewed crisis that also left several others seriously injured.

The native who simply identified himself as Alloyi said, “there had been age-long crisis between Ailla and Adagbo communities, unfortunately, there was a renewed crisis yesterday (Sunday) leading to the death of many people and left several others seriously injured.”

Tribune Online could not ascertain the cause of the renewed communal crisis as at the time of filing this report.

Tribune Online recalls that herders stormed Odugbeho community in the same local government exactly a week ago and they (herders) attacked the community and killed 27 people.

Another native from Odugbeho who identified himself as Sunday said that the herders attacked Odugbeho village around 5:00 pm on Sunday and killed two people and set ablaze houses numbering about 21.

According to Sunday, “it was around 5:30 pm and they came around the same time they came last Sunday. They came in their numbers with superior firepower and were shooting sporadically, burning down houses.”

Confirming the separate attacks, the Chairman of the local government, Sule Adohi said that nine people were killed in the communal clash and two people were killed and 21 houses set ablaze by the herders.

He said: “There was a communal clash between Ailla and Adagbo communities where nine persons were killed and eight others were hospitalized as a result of injuries they sustained during the crisis.

“Unfortunately, two people were also killed when herdsmen invaded Odugbeho village in the council also yesterday, (Sunday) and burnt down 21 houses.”

When contacted, Benue State Police Command spokesperson, DSP, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get details of the report.

