Nine Kano Assembly lawmakers defect from PDP to NNPP

Latest News
By Kola Oyelere - Kano
Nine Kano Assembly lawmakers, 2021 supplementary budget into law, Kano Assembly okays Ganduje, assist 500 farmers affected by flood, Kano Assembly suspends anti-corruption, Lockdown, Kano, assembly, kano loan, Kano N52bn supplementary bill
FILE PHOTO

Nine members of the Kano State House of Assembly, under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

However, the spokesperson of the Assembly, Uba Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement made available on Friday
to pressmen in Kano.

According to him, the members had already sent a letter to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, notifying the House of their defection to NNPP.

Alhaji Abdullahi further disclosed that some of the reasons given by the members bordered on the leadership tussle in the PDP, both at the state and national levels.

The affected members according to Mr Abdullahi include; Isyaku Ali Danja (Gezawa Constituency), Umar Musa Gama (Nassarawa Constituency), Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo (Ungogo Constituency), Lawan Hussain Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa (Dala Constituency) and Tukur Muhammad (Fagge Constituency).

Others are; Mu’azzam El-Yakub (Dawakin Kudu Constituency), Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya Constituency), Abubakar Uba Galadima (Bebeji Constituency) and Mudassir Ibrahim Zawaciki (Kumbotso Constituency).


It would be recalled that on April 29, the House announced the defection of a member representing Kano Municipal, Salisu Gwangwazo, popularly known as Alhajin Baba, from PDP to All Progressive Congress ((APC) due to an internal crisis in the party.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Nine Kano Assembly lawmakers  Nine Kano Assembly lawmakers

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Nine Kano Assembly lawmakers  Nine Kano Assembly lawmakers

You might also like
Latest News

2023: FG warns civil servants against participation in partisan politics

Latest News

2023: Lagos indigenous group, others endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term

Latest News

2023 elections: Nigerians must shun ethnic and religious sentiments

Latest News

Abia reps member declares interest for Abia central seat

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More