Nine Kano Assembly lawmakers defect from PDP to NNPP

Nine members of the Kano State House of Assembly, under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have defected to New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

However, the spokesperson of the Assembly, Uba Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement made available on Friday

to pressmen in Kano.

According to him, the members had already sent a letter to the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, notifying the House of their defection to NNPP.

Alhaji Abdullahi further disclosed that some of the reasons given by the members bordered on the leadership tussle in the PDP, both at the state and national levels.

The affected members according to Mr Abdullahi include; Isyaku Ali Danja (Gezawa Constituency), Umar Musa Gama (Nassarawa Constituency), Aminu Sa’adu Ungogo (Ungogo Constituency), Lawan Hussain Chediyar ‘Yan Gurasa (Dala Constituency) and Tukur Muhammad (Fagge Constituency).

Others are; Mu’azzam El-Yakub (Dawakin Kudu Constituency), Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya Constituency), Abubakar Uba Galadima (Bebeji Constituency) and Mudassir Ibrahim Zawaciki (Kumbotso Constituency).





It would be recalled that on April 29, the House announced the defection of a member representing Kano Municipal, Salisu Gwangwazo, popularly known as Alhajin Baba, from PDP to All Progressive Congress ((APC) due to an internal crisis in the party.

