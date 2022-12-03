Nine healthy fruity weight gain smoothies

GAINING weight for some people is as hard as losing weight, so for those that want to gain weight, Saturday Tribune has prepared some smoothies ideas for you.

Smoothies are very quick and easy to make. Also, infusing some high calorie ingredients such as honey, peanut butter, bananas, full-fat milk, frozen fruits, etc., into it is a delicious way to add extra calories and nutrients into your diet.

Here are nine healthy weight gain smoothies to try out:

Chocolate peanut butter smoothie: Add one cup of milk, 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder, three tablespoons of peanut butter and two bananas to a high speed blender and blend for about 30 seconds until smooth and creamy.

Pawpaw smoothie: Peel and cut pawpaw into little sizes. Put it in a blender with 3/4 soya milk, 1/4 condensed milk. Blend altogether until smooth.

Strawberry peanut butter banana smoothie: Add 1/4 cup of milk, 1/2 cup of yogurt and a banana in a blender followed by two tablespoons of peanut butter and five frozen strawberries. Blend until smooth.

Chocolate banana smoothie: Pour one cup of milk, one banana, three teaspoons of cocoa powder and 1/2 tablespoon of honey in a blender. Blend until it becomes smooth in consistency.





Strawberry avocado smoothie: Blend 1/4 cup of milk and 3/4 cup of yogurt in the blender. If the consistency is too thin, add more milk. Add a peeled banana and half avocado to it and blend. Once it reaches a smooth consistency, add one cup of frozen strawberries along with 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract and blend again.

Blueberry cookie smoothie: Add any cookies of choice with yoghurt, full cream milk and blueberries in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Green smoothie: Combine one cup of whole milk, 1/2 cup of spinach, one banana, one avocado, one scoop of vanilla protein powder, one tablespoon of flax seed oil, one tablespoon of honey and one cup of ice in a blender and blend until smooth and desired consistency is reached.

Chocolate nutty smoothie: Add cashew nuts, sweetened Greek yoghurt, one tablespoon of chocolate powder, full cream milk and blend together. Garnish with coconut chips and banana chips.

Banana mango strawberry smoothie: Combine one banana, one cup of frozen mango, one cup of frozen strawberries, one cup of full-fat milk, one scoop of protein powder, one tablespoon of honey, one tablespoon of flax seed, in a blender and blend until smooth. If the smoothie is too thick, feel free to add more milk until the desired consistency is reached.

