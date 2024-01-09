The management of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, has said that its attention has been drawn to a news report that has received wide coverage on the Internet and other social media across the world that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has uncovered about 100 fake professors in Nigerian universities.

This was following the news of about 100 fake professors said to have been uncovered in Nigerian universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC) recently, now generating ripples across the country.

The university stated this in a press statement signed by the Deputy Director of Information, Publications, and Public Relations Unit of the university, Mrs Lydia W. Legbo, a copy of which was obtained by the Nigerian Tribune on Monday in Minna, Niger’s capital.

The statement said, “For the record, the management of FUT, Minna, wishes to inform the general public that the nine fake professors—Nurudeen Adenuga, Fauziyyah Adeyemi, Halima Abubakar, Hamdat Olufemi, Hawa Alhassan, Idris Adigun, Jamilu Ahmad, A’isha Bello, and Haroon Akande—listed in the news report as professors at FUT, Minna—are not staff of the institution and have never had any dealings with the university at any point in time, in any capacity whatsoever.”

It stated further that the university management therefore wishes to state categorically that the aforementioned professors are not known to the university, and by this release, any person who deals with any of them as individuals or a group does so at his or her own risk.

