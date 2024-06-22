Dowen College recently celebrated the graduation of 36 students, with a notable achievement of nine of them securing full international scholarships.

These scholarships will allow the students to pursue their university education in prestigious institutions across the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States of America, and Canada.

Korede Olubitan who has an annual scholarship award of $144,000 from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago to study Architectural Studies and Design; Chibuikem Nwofor has a scholarship award of $100,000 to study computer science and engineering at Miami University USA, an award of $146,000 from Drexel University, USA and $120,000 at La Salle University USA; and Busayo Abagun has a scholarship award of $80,000 from Howard University, USA, $80,000 from Baylor University, USA, $96,000 from Wingate North Carolina University, USA, $80,000 scholarship award from the Long Island University, New York, USA and Erasmus University in the Netherlands.

Oghenetejiri Okotete has a $44,000 scholarship award from Washington State University, 70% off Tuition for Babatunde Nana at European University of Lefke, Australia; and Muizz Oloruntele with $20,000 scholarship award to study Computer Information Systems at Miami University USA.

Gisella Njoku got a scholarship award of CAD 9,000 from the University of Alberta, Canada, Ranita Goodhead has an award of CAD5,000 from the York University in Canada while Dorcas has a scholarship award of GBP7,000 from St. Andrews College for A Levels in the UK.

Nearly all the 36 students bagged various awards in both academic and extra-curricular activities, with Karis Munachinso Owube as the Valedictorian.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony in Lagos, the Guest Speaker of the Day, Group Managing Director, Alpha Morgan Capital Managers Limited, Mr. Ade Buraimo urged the Graduands not to take to drugs, saying that it is easier to enter but difficult to exit.

According to him, dont indulge in homosexuality as it would destroy your lives.

He told them to put God first in their futuristic endeavours as parental availability wont be much compared to when they were still in school.

Buraimo charged them to focus on their academic pursuit in order to become whoever they so aspire to be.

Speaking also, The Principal, Dr. Adebisi Layiwola told the graduands they have grown into remarkable young people from their first days to the countless hours of hardwork, dedication and perseverance.

Dr. Adebisi celebrated their character, intellect and promise, describing them as incredible, exceptional, brilliant, exemplary and talented group.

“We are immensely proud of each and everyone of you. From your first days to the countless hours of hardwork, dedication and perseverance that have brought you to this stage, you have grown into remarkable young people.

“We celebrate your character, intellect and promise. You are an incredible, exceptional, brilliant, exemplary and talented group.”

