Nine dead, others injured in Bayelsa fatal car crash

The Bayelsa State Police Command has commenced investigation into a fatal car accident that killed nine persons and injured several others who were said to be returning from a funeral and wedding ceremony in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the fatal accident which happened around 5:00 pm resulted from a collision between a Toyota Hiace bus and Toyota Forerunner Jeep with a Reg No. KMK 923 AA.

The police report further revealed that the unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday 4th December 2021, saying that the ketch marks of the scene were photographed and that the accident cars were also evacuated to the Igbogene Division for further inspection.

The corpses of the victims were deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri while the injured passengers are responding to treatment at the same facility.

It was gathered that the bus with the Reg No. Ebonyi AKL-652 YP was carrying a group of wedding guests including the parents of the groom who were returning from a marriage ceremony from Sagbama in Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

The Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Nimizuoa Uroupaye later visited the scene to see firsthand the fatality of the accident.

Police say corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri while the injured passengers are responding to treatment at the same medical facility.

Butswat revealed that the Command had already commenced investigation into the fatal accident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Bayelsa fatal car crash. Bayelsa fatal car crash

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Bayelsa fatal car crash Bayelsa fatal car crash