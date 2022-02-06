NIN verification service temporarily unavailable ― NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has alerted the public on the temporary unavailability of the National Identity Number (NIN) Verification Service.

NIMC, in a flyer it made available to journalists, urged the public to use the tokenization verification platform as it works to restore the NIN Verification Service.

The flyer reads: “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to inform the general public that its NIN Verification Service (NVS) is temporarily unavailable due to the maintenance service being carried out by one of the Commission’s network service providers.

“The NIMC want to assure the public that verification and authentication services would be restored once the maintenance is concluded.

“The Commission apologises for any inconvenience this might have caused our esteemed customers, and all hands are on deck to ensure speedy restoration.

“Meanwhile, the public can make use of the alternative Tokenization verification platform.”

