NIN/SIM linking: ‘Deadline now February 9’

The deadline for subscribers to have their National Identity Number (NIN) linked with their SIM cards has been extended till February 9.

This is according to the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON).

The previous deadline was Tuesday.

In a statement signed by ALTON’s chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, on Wednesday, the directive to extend the deadline was from President Muhammadu Buhari, as confirmed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“We want to thank the President for giving us more time to deliver on this all-important assignment of creating a credible national identity database for the country,” the statement said.

“We are also grateful to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Ali Pantami, for his commitment to enabling the digital economy.

“To ensure that we utilize the extension period judiciously, we urge all telecom subscribers who have a NIN to link it to their SIM Cards through available channels as soon as possible. Those yet to enrol are advised to visit www.nimc.gov.ng for a list of enrolment centres close to them.”

