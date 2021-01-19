NIN/SIM integration: Nigerians again call on FG to extend deadline

More Nigerians have once again voiced their frustrations over the hassles associated with the ongoing integration of SIM cards with the National Identification Number (NIN) ordered by the Federal Government, with many saying the exercise is unduly rushed and time-consuming.

It is recalled that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) directed Nigerians to link their Subscribers Identification Modules (SIM) cards to their National Identification Number (NIN).

Unfortunately, as of the time the directive was handed down, not more than about 40 million Nigerians had been captured by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) due to some factors occasioned by bottlenecks associated with the capturing system.

One, the process is time-consuming and one may have to wait for hours on the queue. Again, some were quick to point to an older exercise in 2006, wondering why government should embark on another exercise now. Some in this category pointed to various registration exercises, like SIM registration exercise by telecoms operators, the NCC and the Bank Verification Number (BVN) among many others.

Some Nigerians complained that they were discouraged to register before now because some officials of NIMC in some locations around the country were demanding bribes before registering members of the public.

In December when the directive was first proclaimed, the government gave a two-weeks ultimatum, which was later extended till today and probably February for those who have not registered at all. This has led to stampedes in virtually all NIMC’s offices throughout the country.

Probably to compound the problem, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) also announced that those aspiring to get drivers’ licence must provide their NIN before taking the licence. This is in addition to an equal directive by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) that one must provide NIN to get international passport.

While Nigerians are asking the government to extend the registration exercise, it appears the government is determined to stick to the deadline.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami in a recent television interview, said that Nigerians are to be blamed for the ongoing rowdy exercise to link their SIM cards to the National Identity Numbers (NIN).

Pantami said that the government gave everyone about 12 months to complete the exercise but many ignored the directive.

He argued that linking SIM cards to NIN was designed to be a smooth process which turned rowdy because people chose not to comply with government’s directive.

“The deadline was announced since February 2020 – the first day that the policy was announced in Nigeria was on 4th February 2020.

“So, it was announced since then that every citizen who owns a SIM card should obtain a national identity number and submit same to the mobile line operator.

“Citizens, instead of going to obtain their national identity number, keep debating…they couldn’t comply.”

But many are wondering why government would remain adamant considering the obvious dangers associated with the gathering of people in NIMC’s offices especially in the face of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the country and other inconveniences that are inherent in the process.

A subscriber, Ahmed Musa, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune on the issue, said he was yet to come to terms with the directive.

He said the government had no consideration for the welfare of the people and that all the layers of security put in place no longer have any meaning if the government goes ahead with the proclamation.

But a senior government official, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State, Health, also in a television programme echoed the sentiments expressed by many Nigerians said: “It is displeasing to see crowds gather at the National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) offices. Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good looking at the picture where people are gathered in multitudes. It’s like super spreader events which we don’t like. We have a duty as government to ensure that people are protected; we also have a duty to ensure people comply within the limit of what is good for the society at large.”

According to Mr Ike Nnamani, the President of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), a review of the exercise so far should be conducted involving all the key stakeholders to ascertain the success of the registration so far and also the progress of the Integration of the NIMC database and that of the telecom operators. Understanding that there is a rapid spreading of COVID-19 pandemic in the country at the moment is also key in taking a decision if the exercise should be extended to allow Nigerians register more safely

An ICT stakeholder, who craved anonymity however, said it is the belief of every well-meaning Nigerians that the exercise will be extended in the interest of every Nigerian and the government in particular.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…