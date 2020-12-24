NIN registration: Nigerians should not take COVID-19 for granted — Expert

Experts say that the ultimatum that was given to all Nigerians in getting their National Identification Number (NIN) or risk their mobile telephone lines disconnected may have a backlash on stemming the second wave of the COVID-19 infection Nigeria is currently passing through.

Professor Adebayo Onajole, a public health expert and epidemiologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), stated that although this is more of a social issue meant to tackle insecurity, it would encourage crowding thereby making an increase in the number of cases.

“Balancing the equation of safety and security is the bottom line; it is the period that we are trying to achieve this that is wrong. It is the same period of trying to encourage physical distancing. Crowding of a large population in a small place can cause transmission of the coronavirus.

“So it is not only about COVID-19 alone, but the stress of trying to do it and the fact that it allows some people to cheat others all in a bid to make extra money,” he said.

President, College of Nigerian Pathologists (CNP), Professor Philip Olatunji, stated that increasing the timing for registration is important. He added that since no one knows when the pandemic will be over, a total lockdown is impossible and governance must continue. People, he advised, must not take anything for granted since cases of COVID-19 are rising.

According to him, the onus lies on individuals to take charge of their health by wearing nose masks, maintaining physical distance and use of hand sanitisers.

