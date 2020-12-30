NIN registration: Bauchi Assembly directs state govt to intervene to mitigate citizens suffering

Considering the hardship people of the state are going through trying to register for NIN at the registration centre of the NIMC, Bauchi State House of Assembly has passed a resolution directing the State Government to as a matter of urgency should provide logical support to NIMC to ease registration of people for the national identity card.

The resolution was passed during a debate on the issue under Matters of Urgent Public Importance when the member representing Bauchi Central Constituency, Jamilu Umaru Dahiru appealed to the House to call on the State Government to device means to ease the difficulties people are facing in registration for national identity card across the State during House plenary on Wednesday.

According to him, people from far places, especially from the rural areas, are suffering because they have to travel long distances to the registration centres which are filled to capacity observing that this is happening because of the deadline given by the Federal Government on the linkage of all sim cards with NIN.

He, therefore, suggested that the State Government should help by providing more computers to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) so that every district in the state will have a registration centre to make it easier for people to do the registration and meet the deadline.

While responding to the motion, the Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman said that indeed something should be done to help people because a lot of them will miss the registration thereby losing their GSM lines.

Majority Leader, Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu commended Jamilu Barade for showing empathy in respect to the suffering of the people in the registration of national identity card, he, however, noted that the problem emanated because of the attitude of people of neglecting such important exercises.

He stated that “The registration has been on for more than six years but didn’t see it important to register until when government give a deadline. But as representatives of the people, we have to encourage the State government to partner with NIMC to ease the situation.”

The Majority Leader, however, said that “The government can complement by collaborating with NIMC to see that the difficulties in the registration are eased. I will also urge honourable members as representative of the people we should always show our people the importance of such registration.”

In his contribution, Yunusa Ahmad representing Warji Constituency concur with the submissions of Jamilu Umaru Dahiru and Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, however, he was of the opinion that the registration which is meant to safeguard the identity of Nigerians, is not something that will be allowed to be done anyway.

He also lamented that the Federal Government has not done well in the registration because there are not enough centres to register across the country.

Yunusa Ahmad, therefore, stressed the need for the Federal Government to device mechanism to ensure everybody is registered and extend the period so that people can get registered.

Baballe Abubakar Dambam representing Dambam/Jalam/Dagauda Constituency on his own suggested that the House should direct the Information Committee to discuss with NIMC and see the way out before making a resolution on the matter.

But Jamilu Umaru Dahiru clarified that he had discussions with NIMC in which they explained to him how the State Government can help in creating more centres and ease the registration.

He added that he was told that in some States they assisted the Commission with computers but in Bauchi State, despite their several requests the State government couldn’t help them with computers.

“For six months they don’t have electricity, they have been using the small generator and they have complained to the government and nothing is done. I decided to repair their transformer just last week and they now have electricity. So the government can help a lot in salvaging the situation.” Jamilu Dahiru explained.

The Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman said that with the information provided by the mover of the motion, Jamilu Dahiru, there was no need of assigning a committee to go to the commission.

The Deputy Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule suggested that there is still the need to discuss with NIMC so as to device how each an every district can have a centre.

Majority Leader Hon. Tijjani Muhammad Aliyu, however, came with an opinion that since the problem is lack of power and computers, the State Government can only support the Commission since it’s a national programme and the State Government can’t interfere.

