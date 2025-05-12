NIN: Nigerians to pay N28,574 for date of birth correction — NIMC

Nigerians who wish to correct their NIN date of birth on the National Identification Number (NIN) database will now have to pay N28,574, following a sharp hike in service charges by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The new NIN date of birth correction fee, which represents a 75 per cent increase from the previous charge of N16,340, makes it the most expensive data modification service under the Commission’s revised pricing regime.

NIMC announced the new charges as part of a broader upward review of its service fees, citing Nigeria’s inflation rate of 32.70 per cent, rising operational costs, and the need to sustain its services without full government funding.

Other data modifications — including name, gender, and address changes — now cost N2,000 per request, up from N1,522. The re-issuance of the NIN slip has also increased from N500 to N600.

Premium enrolment services offered at special centres and visa locations will now cost N20,000 for NIN registration and N3,500 for re-issuance of slips.

For Nigerians living abroad, NIMC pegged NIN enrollment at $50 for adults and $30 for children in African countries, while date of birth correction will cost $55. Other data field changes remain at $10. Outside Africa, name corrections will cost $60.

In an executive summary accompanying the new fee schedule, NIMC said the pricing adjustments followed internal consultations and benchmarking against other agencies like the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“For over a decade, our service charges remained stagnant despite expanding our infrastructure and service offerings,” the Commission said.

“This new price regime ensures we can maintain our systems, support national revenue goals, and align with global identity management standards.”

NIMC added that the revised charges are in line with its role in advancing digital identity, tax harmonisation, and targeted social interventions.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE