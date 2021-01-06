NIN: Nigerians to pay N25,000 for correction of date of birth, name, card replacement

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission has said correction of details in the National Identity Number (NIN) would come with varying charges.

The NIMC Regional Coordinator in Alausa, Lagos, Funmi Opensanwo, said the charges vary from correction of details like name, address, card renewal or replacement and date of birth.

Speaking on Channels Television Programme, Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Opensanwo said “the money we charge is for modification fee.

“For the date of birth correction, the processing fee is N15,000. For card renewal or card replacement, there is a processing fee of N5,000.

“For a modification of your name and address, there is a fee of N5,000.”

Furthermore, she said the fees “are for services and (things) to be corrected. They are payable to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and not anybody.”

Opensanwo’s explanations were in response to allegations that officials of the commission have been demanding illegal fees from Nigerians to link their NIN to their sim cards.

Recall that the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) in December 2020 gave a two-week ultimatum to telecom service providers to block phone numbers without NIN.

This directive attracted outrage amongst Nigerians who said the government agencies can retrieve their information on other data platform to update their sim card registration.

