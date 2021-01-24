NIN: FG is exposing Nigerians to danger —Banky W

With the spike in the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country, singer, Banky W, has carpeted the Federal Government for exposing Nigerians to the virus as they continue to queue up in order to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN).

Banky W lamented that the lack of social distancing at NIN centres in Lagos and other parts of the country, while the country was still grappling with the pandemic, showed that the government is insensitive and unbothered about the welfare and safety of the citizens.

Miffed by the crowd that besieged the NIN enrollment centre at Awolowo Way in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday, the singer, on his Twitter handle said the scramble for NIN registration was not necessary, pointing out that “it was completely irresponsible of us as a nation to insist on this mad scramble for NIN in the middle of Covid-19 second wave,” he lamented.

Banky W said people are being unduly exposed to COVID-19 while calling on the Federal Government to address the situation and put an end to a situation that could spell doom for the country.

“How can they tell us to do social distancing on one hand and then use NIN madness to expose all of us to COVID-19?

“This is completely irresponsible on the part of the Federal Government and us as a country, to insist on this mad scramble. We should be smarter and wiser than this for goodness sake. In the middle of the pandemic, Nigeria has its citizens queuing up to get registered for NIN; it is completely reckless, inconsiderate and dangerous. Then, tomorrow, the NCDC will release COVID-19 infection rates and still talk of social distancing. This country sha,”he wrote.

