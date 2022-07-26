NIMR discovers new malaria vector, ‘Anopheles stephensi’ in Northern Nigeria

Director General, Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Prof. Babatunde Salako has said it had discovered a new malaria vector called ‘Anopheles Stephensi’ in northern Nigeria.

Salako made this known to newsmen in Lagos during a birthday ceremony organised by his members of staff yesterday.

Babatunde said that it was the most recent research discovery.

The DG noted that it was a rugged vector, adding that it is very difficult to eradicate and had not been found anywhere near West Africa.

According to him, the new vector was a discovery by NIMRresearchers and that had implications for malaria control in Nigeria, adding that the NIMR is currently looking at vaccines.

“We have done a lot of studies on vaccines and we are looking at vaccine development.

“We are working with five groups in a consortium to develop world local vaccines in Nigeria which was different from production,” he said.

Salako explained further that the idea was to ensure that Nigerian researchers were able to take it from the beginning to the end in the development of vaccines.

“if tomorrow, we had a new epidemic or disease, known or unknown, it would be possible for Nigeria to develop its own vaccine”.

He added that NIMR was also looking at the effectiveness, side effects and responsiveness of the human body to COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

Salako said that the institute was looking at three COVID vaccines and 2,000 people in Nigeria would be tested to know whether the vaccines actually evoked response among Nigerians.

