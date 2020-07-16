NIMN: New vice presidents, four council members emerge

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), has announced the elections of Mr Idorenyen Enang, Chief Executive Officer, Corporate Sheperd and Chuka Eborah as the First and Second Vice Presidents of the marketing institute, respectively.

Idorenyen had defeated other contestants, Dr Umar Mustapha, a multi-disciplinary scholar and former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Ibadan; Dr Kachi Onubogu, Chief Executive Officer, Frutta Juice and Services and Mrs Ifeoma Emesiana-Dike, a Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of IDD UK Ltd; while Onubogu was returned unopposed.

Declaring the duo winners at the polls conducted by the institute’s electoral committee, at its last Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Thursday, virtually, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Alhaji Ali Modibo also declared the quartet of Mrs Adenike Olufade, CEO, DIGIMAGE Consult; Mr Babatunde Bewaji, MD/CEO, Premidat Engineering and Chairman, DG-4 Travels and Tourism Services Limited; Mr Walter Okafor, Founder, KenWaltz Resources Limited and Mr Hope Gbagi, Head of Sales for Intercontinental Distillers Limited, Lagos, as four new members of the institute council, having polled 163 votes, 95 votes, 74 votes and 63 votes, respectively.

According to Modibo, only 438 voters, representing 47 per cent of 924 eligible voters participated at the elections, held virtually between July 9 and July 15, this year.

Congratulating the winners, the institute’s president and Chairman of Council, Mr Tony Agenmonmen, enjoined the winners to abide by their campaign promises, so as to enable them to move the institute forward.

“We should let the world know that we are professionals. That is why I will enjoin the winners not to behave like the regular politicians, who make promises without the intention of honouring them,” Agenmonmen stated.

He commended the losers for putting up a good ‘fight’ at the polls, adding that their inability to make it at the polls should not discourage them from contributing their quotas to the development of the institute.

“I contested in 2014 and lost. But that never discouraged me from contributing my quota to the growth of the institute, till I was elected two years later,” Agenmonmen stated.

Describing the elections as free, fair and very transparent, the NIMN boss added that the process ensured that every eligible member, willing to participate at the elections, was given the opportunity to do so.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE