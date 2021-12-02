NiMet warns travellers of increased dust haze from Chad, Niger Republic

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued an alert over the fast travelling dust from Chad and Niger Republic into the northern part of Nigeria.

NiMet in a statement said “currently dust in suspension over Chad and the Niger Republic.

“This fresh dust is expected to be transported into the northern parts of Nigeria. Therefore a further reduction in horizontal visibility is anticipated.”

According to the statement “the dust is expected to be transported into Nigeria within the next 6hrs from the time of issue of this alert, it will further deteriorate the horizontal visibility over most parts of the North to 4000-2000m, a localised reduction in visibility to less than 1000m is expected in places like Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina and Kano.

“Flight operations are expected to be disrupted; therefore, airline operators are required to collect their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the Northern parts of the country.

“Road users are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility during this period.

“People with a respiratory ailment should take caution and reduce their outdoor activities,” the statement warns.

