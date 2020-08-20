NIMET says no justification for unions’ strike threat

The management of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has insisted that there was no justification for the threat of going on strike by the joint union of workers; Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) saying most of the sundry issues they laid claim to have been either addressed or currently being attended to, adding that the strike would rather distract the agency’s attention in pursuing these noble goals.

In a letter sent to the unions by the Director-General, of NIMET, Professor Sani Mashi declared that the resolutions reached in March 2019 by the Ministerial Committee on the Harmonisation of Salaries of Staff in Aviation Agencies which the unions were well represented had been presented to the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission for further action with the Ministry of Aviation exclusively charged with the task of handling the matter with commission.

On the issue of the payment of promotion arrears, the Mashi urged the unions to realise that it was the Office of the Account General of the Federation and not the agency that was responsible for the payment of this arrears and that the management of the agency has been consistently pursuing the matter with the AGF’s office through contacts with the relevant departments.

Speaking on the palliative issue, he; however, used the opportunity to hint of how the “agency’s department of accounts and finance have computed and paid monetary compensation to all staff on essential duty. As at last week, only one week palliative was in arrears and this has been settled this week.

“On the issue of lateral conversion, the management wishes to state that it is not true that the agency is denying lateral conversion to staff on professional cadres who graduated after attaining grade level 10. However, in 2016 when the Agency’s Senior Staff Committee recommended for the lateral conversion of Officers on Salary Grade Level 10 and above, the Ministry of Aviation stepped it down on the ground that the Agency’s practice contravenes Extant Rules and Regulations.”

“In giving importance to training of staff, the management in 2019 developed a guideline to standardise and formalise requests for study leaves for diploma, undergraduate, post graduate diploma and post graduate programmes. As a matter of policy and practice the issues of training and retraining of staff have been taken seriously”.

