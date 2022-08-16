NiMet raises alarm over flood threat in Borno, Bayelsa, Delta, Kaduna, others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has raised alarm over a high level of flood threat in six states across the country.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu said “we are present in every part of Nigeria and we receive weather conditions per minute across the country.

“We ran an SPI analysis which determines the soil moisture because the soil moisture condition is a factor that influences the dryness or wetness of the soil.”

He explained that “over-dryness of the soil could lead to drought, while over-wetness of the soil could lead to flooding. The recent analysis we have carried out in the last 48 hours shows probable flood areas across the country.

“These are areas of high-level risk, they are central parts of Borno state, northern parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states, central parts of Kaduna state with a portion of Bayelsa and Delta state.”

Matazu disclosed further that other areas are also at risk but at a medium level. They include central parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Western Kaduna, parts of Plateau, Nasarawa, and Taraba as well as southern Borno and Yobe states.

The DG further said that about 12 states are expected to experience above-normal rainfall from August to October in the 2022 rainy season.

According to him, the states are Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Bauch, much of Kebbi and Gombe as well as northern Kaduna and Adamawa.

He advised that State and National Emergency Management Agencies should intensify adaptation mitigation and response mechanism.

“States that are expected to experience varying degrees of flood episodes are advised to begin their awareness campaigns through field extension workers for possible activities especially at the high risk areas.

“Measures to prevent mud slide disasters by relevant authorities especially in the South and East part of the country are advised to be put in place,” the statement read.