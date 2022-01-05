NIMET forecasts high temperatures for 6th, 7th of January

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), has appealed to Nigerians to avoid leaving humans or animals in the car, especially young children as it forecast extreme temperature between the 6th and 7th of January, 2022.

In an advisory circular issued, the Agency also urged for plenty of water intake, wearing of light and bright clothing, and to stay in the shade such as trees if outside the house.

According to the two-day forecast, on day one, January 6th, parts of Niger and Kwara are expected to experience temperature greater than 40°C while Parts of Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Adamawa in the north are expected to experience temperatures greater than 35°C and less than 40°C.

“Parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Nasarawa, and Benue in the north-central are also expected to experience temperatures greater than 35°C and less than 40°C. Similarly, the entire south (except Lagos) is expected to be in the same temperature range”.

On day two, the 7th of January, parts of Niger and Kwara are expected to experience temperatures greater than 40°C, and Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba are expected to record temperature between 35°C and 40°C.

“The same is expected over parts of Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, and Kogi in the north-central. The south (except Lagos, Ekiti, and Ondo) is expected to be similar temperature range”.

