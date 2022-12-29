NIMET DG describes quality reporting, patriotism as catalyst for aviation growth

Stories by Shola Adekola

Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, has emphasised the critical role of the media in strategic development all over the world.

According to the NIMET DG, there can be no meaningful assessment of progress and evaluation of performance without accurate and timely reporting of activities both internally and externally.

In his acceptance speech on the occasion of air transport award organised by the Air Transport Quarterly Magazine in Lagos, Matazu, while maintaining that quality reporting attracts investments that are critical to growth and development, identified good and quality reporting with patriotism as a catalyst for the aviation sector’s growth as they attract tourists and travelling public to the airports.

Prof. Matazu said, “In my career journey, up to the level of professorship and the chief executive of NiMet, investing in the system under which I have had the privilege of working and positively impacting on the lives of people I have been able to meet along the way have been part of my personal development.

“These I have also maintained since my assumption of office as the director-general/CEO of NiMet. I strongly believe that a good working environment (i.e., system) and a motivated workforce (i.e., lives) will lead to quality service delivery that is not only visible but relevant and world class.”

Recognising the importance of training as a tool for ensuring a competent and highly skilled workforce, the NIMET DG said this is why his administration believes in training and re-training of personnel.

He said, “This is of course in addition to numerous investments in infrastructure development, not only in aviation, but also in other areas of meteorological application such as agriculture and marine, among others.

“Since 2013, we have maintained quality management system ISO certification beginning from ISO 9001: 2008 to the current ISO 9001:2015. Similarly in capacity building, we have maintained ISO 29990:2010.”





An award of the Chief Executive Officer of the year 2022 and the most improved aviation agency of the year was bestowed on the NIMET chief by the ATQ Magazine.

While accepting the award, Prof. Matazu pledged to contribute towards the good of humanity even as he commended the editorial board and award committee of the magazine.

