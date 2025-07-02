NiMet boss seeks media involvement in weather, climate report

The Director General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, has commended Nigerian journalists for their role in the dissemination of information on weather and climate to the public.

Speaking at a one-day media dialogue with the theme, “Climate and Weather Reporting for Safety of Lives,” held in Abuja, Anosike hailed the media for reporting accurately on the nation’s weather forecasts and conditions based on data from NiMet.

While noting that the media is a critical stakeholder in the work of the agency, he charged journalists to provide timely and accurate reports, which he said were necessary to avert hazards associated with weather and climate.

According to him, “NiMet’s role is critical in safeguarding lives and livelihoods of millions of Nigerians.

“Our weather forecasts and early warnings enhance disaster preparedness, guide farming and food production, and help pilots avoid hazardous conditions,” he said, and further stressed the importance of the dialogue, which is aimed at empowering the media and civil society organizations with the knowledge and tools necessary to carry out their roles more effectively.

Anosike said the success of NiMet’s mission does not rest solely on the accuracy of its scientific data and forecasts; it equally depends on the effective communication and dissemination of information to the public by the media.

The DG further highlighted the efforts of NiMet in providing quality service, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Worthy of mention here, is that, within the last one year alone, we have sponsored staff to different categories of trainings within and outside the country. The above is in addition to taking necessary steps to address issues bothering on staff welfare, including the facilitation of the payment of outstanding salaries and other staff claims and benefits inherited by our management,” he said.

Earlier in his opening remark, the facilitator of the media dialogue, Mr Bonaventure Phillips Melah, CEO of First Green White Resources and Integrated Services, said the theme of the dialogue was apt considering the trend of climate change.

He said, “The theme today is weather and climate reporting; and I consider the topic very crucial because weather and climate have direct impact on our everyday lives.

“Because the media plays a vital role in informing the public about these critical issues, this dialogue was therefore organized in recognition of the responsibility that rests on our shoulders with regards to the safety of lives and by extension, the overall wellbeing of humanity.”

Melah also commended the DG of NiMet and the management for considering the media and civil society organizations as critical stakeholders.

Other speakers at the event emphasised the need for continuous media partnership in ensuring accurate and timely response to weather reports.

Resource persons who engaged participants on various topics at the event were Mr Ahaziah Suleiman, a former Executive Director at the Voice of Nigeria (VON); Professor Vincent Weli; Dr Wasiu Ibrahim of the Directorate of Weather Forecasting Services (NiMet); Mrs Glory Onyegbule, NiMet Director, Applied Meteorological Services; Dr James Ijampy (AGM AGRO-MET); and Haruna Zakari, Technical Assistant 1 to the DG/Coordinator SCP 2025.

