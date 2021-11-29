NIMET alerts of increased heat waves in parts of Nigeria from November 30, December 1

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has declared that from tomorrow, November 30 and December 1, the Northern, Eastern parts of the country including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja will experience increased heatwaves.

According to the NiMET forecast issued today, most parts of the northern region are to experience temperatures greater than 35°c and less than 40°C.

North-East Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, the eastern part of Jigawa, northern Taraba and Adamawa are expected to have temperatures in the excess of 35°C.

According to NIMET: “Sokoto, western Zamfara and the eastern half of Kebbi in the North-East are all expected to experience temperatures in the excess of 35°C during the forecast period. In the central part of the country, Niger, the northern part of Kwara, west of FCT, southern Plateau, northern Kogi and north-west Benue are expected to experience high temperatures.”

While on December 1, high temperature greater than 40°C is predicted over Niger State, however, other parts of Niger, FCT, Northern Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, eastern Plateau and Central states are expected to experience above 35°C.

“Similarly, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara in the North as well as northern Jigawa, southern Yobe, Borno, Gombe, eastern Bauchi and northern Adamawa and Taraba.”

The Director-General of NiMET, Professor Mansur Matazu, said the increasing heatwaves were capable of causing severe dehydration and heatstroke, especially for the aged population.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

NIMET alerts of increased heat waves in parts of Nigeria from November 30, December 1

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

NIMET alerts of increased heat waves in parts of Nigeria from November 30, December 1