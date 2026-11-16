NIMENA, Singapore firm parley to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime, blue economy ecosystem

The Nigerian Institute of Marine Engineers and Naval Architects (NIMENA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy ecosystem through its partnership with global innovation platform Plug and Play at the Asia-Pacific Summit in Singapore.

The summit, organised by Plug and Play in partnership with NIMENA, brought together stakeholders and industry players to explore opportunities for innovation, collaboration and investment across various sectors.

Speaking during a panel session, NIMENA’s National Vice Chairman, Amatari Bhine Obom, highlighted the institute’s diverse membership as one of its greatest strengths, noting that it comprises university lecturers, experienced industry regulators, statutory bodies and professionals operating across different segments of the maritime industry.

He described NIMENA as an intersection point for professionals within the blue economy, providing a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, address industry challenges and contribute to the development of the maritime and energy sectors.

According to Obom, the institute has consistently organised conferences over the years to bring stakeholders together to deliberate on the future of the maritime and energy industries. While noting that these engagements have yielded positive outcomes, he acknowledged that there was still room for improvement.

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He said the institute considers its activities a responsibility to the maritime sector and the country at large, a commitment that informed its partnership with Plug and Play to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and create more opportunities for industry stakeholders.

The partnership, he explained, has already produced industry trend reports and ecosystem publications aimed at providing stakeholders with insights into emerging opportunities and developments within the sector.

He disclosed that the reports would be followed by a conference scheduled for December, where stakeholders would examine their findings and discuss practical steps towards advancing the industry.

Obom also revealed that the collaboration has created opportunities for 10 Nigerian startups, providing them with a platform to benefit from the partnership and access a wider innovation ecosystem.