By Bode Adewumi

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has won the Digital Economy Enabler of the Year award of the Nigerian NewsDirect.

This was contained in a statement by the Nigerian NewsDirect Deputy Business Editor, Mr Mathew Ibiyemi, in Lagos, recently.

The statement noted that the award was received by the Director-General of NIMC, Mr Aliyu Aziz, on behalf of the agency at its headquarters in Abuja during a working visit led by the management of Nigerian NewsDirect.

The statement quoted Aziz, while receiving the award, as saying that the agency was honoured by the recognition by the Nigerian NewsDirect.

He commended the Nigerian NewsDirect for recognising the efforts of the agency in creating a digital identity for all Nigerians.

“I dedicate this award to my boss, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, for his purposeful leadership in leading the digital economy revolution in Nigeria.

“The digital economy strategy for Nigeria has about seven pillars and as it is with every pillar, there must be a foundation.

“Digital identity forms the foundation of the digital economy and that is what makes the role we play at the NIMC very crucial,” Aziz said.

NIMC is established by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007 and it has the mandate to establish, own, operate, maintain and manage the national identity database in Nigeria.





