NIMC staff not authorised to cross border, register non-Nigerians ― DG

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
NIMC staff non-Nigerians DG,NIN
The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz has said that the Commission does not authorise its staff to cross the country’s border and register non-Nigerians.
Engr Aziz was reacting to reports of the arrest, by the Nigerian Army, of two persons purportedly referred to as NIMC officials while carrying out enrolment of persons in Niger Republic.
The NIMC DG in a statement he personally signed, said neither NIMC officials nor staff of the NIMC licensed enrolment agents across the country are authorised, nor do they go from one country to another, let alone from Nigeria across the borders, to enrol Nigerians much less foreigners.
“So far, NIMC has a number of licensed diaspora enrolment agents in over 38 countries operating over 152 centres across the world strictly to enrol Nigerians in those countries.
“The list of the Diaspora enrolment licensed companies, which has been published over time in the media, can be found on the NIMC website at https://nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/
“The public is by this information put on notice and advised that NIMC does not and will not authorise its staff or its agents to go across any borders to register non-Nigerians, as this is not part of our mandate.
“Fraudsters and impersonators should be pointed out for who they are: criminal elements and the cooperation of the public is required in assisting security agencies in their work of curbing these crimes in our society”, he said.
NIMC commended the Nigerian Army for fishing out and arresting the impersonators.  NIMC also commended all other security agencies for their untiring efforts in collaborating with the Commission and other sister agencies in the efforts to rid the country of criminal elements.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Why Amosun is backing Otegbeye against Abiodun ― ADC chieftain

Latest News

Supreme Court affirms Delta Speaker, Oborevwori as Delta PDP guber candidate

Latest News

Buhari confers public service awards on Jonathan, 43 others

Latest News

More than 1.5m children at risk as devastating floods hit Nigeria ― UNICEF

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More