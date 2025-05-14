NIMC hits 120 million NIN enrolments, explains service price hike

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced a major milestone, confirming it has enrolled over 120 million Nigerians and legal residents for the National Identity Number (NIN).

The announcement was made by the Director General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, during a press conference held on Wednesday in Abuja.

She highlighted the agency’s efforts over the past two years to expand its infrastructure and improve service delivery nationwide.

Coker-Odusote noted that in addition to improved capacity, the commission has also made significant strides in curbing internal malpractices, saying corruption within the agency has dropped by 40 percent.

“There were some prices that were too much, so what we did was to remove them.

“There were all sorts of prices over there. People were extorting citizens with outrageous prices.

She also added that the NIN enrolment is free but modification costs more.

“NIN enrolment is free. But if you want to modify your data for any reason, you have to pay more.

“Some prices were reviewed downwards and others upwards.

“In terms of verification, the prices were reviewed downwards but upwards in terms of modifications,” she said.

Addressing the recent review of service prices, the NIMC boss explained that while some fees were adjusted upwards, others were reduced to reflect service improvements and cost realities.

On May 1, 2025, NIMC officially announced changes to its pricing structure. The cost of correcting an individual’s date of birth was increased from N16,340 to N28,574, while NIN retrieval via Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) rose from N20 to N50. Meanwhile, verification service fees were decreased.

The commission said the price adjustment is part of efforts to sustain operations, reduce delays, and ensure more secure and efficient identity management services for Nigerians.

