NIMC commences NIN enrollment of diplomats at foreign affairs ministry

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
NIMC commences NIN enrollment, NIMC registration amid COVID-19, Nigerians to pay N25000, Our data not breached, NIMC plans enrolment, NIMC,identity, Mobile app, Nigerians, 100m Nigerians have no identity, NIMC, NIN

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commenced the enrolment of foreign diplomats in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

The statement said the enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday 18th January 2021.

“Also, the NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NIMC commences NIN enrollment  NIMC commences NIN enrollment

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NIMC commences NIN enrollment  NIMC commences NIN enrollment

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

Persons stoking ethnic tension should be treated as criminals, Makinde tells Oyo CP

Latest News

Insurgency: Troops kill 5 Terrorists, recover firearm, other equipment in Borno ― DHQ

Latest News

US House of Reps to send Trump’s impeachment article to Senate on Monday

Latest News

EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More