NIMC commences NIN enrollment of diplomats at foreign affairs ministry

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commenced the enrolment of foreign diplomats in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the purpose of the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs, directed the setting up of the enrolment centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

The statement said the enrolment of the diplomats started on Monday 18th January 2021.

“Also, the NIMC wishes to assure members of the general public that all hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database,” the statement added.

