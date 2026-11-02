NIMC busts illegal NIN enrolment operators in Gwagwalada, arrests suspects

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested several suspected illegal National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment operators during an enforcement operation in Gwagwalada and other locations.
The Commission also seized equipment allegedly used for unauthorised NIN enrolment, data modification and other unethical activities.
NIMC disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, on October 30, 2026, saying the operation was conducted by its Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit (ICEU).
The Commission said the exercise was part of its intensified crackdown on illegal enrolment activities, unauthorised modification of personal data and extortion, which it described as threats to the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s National Identity Management System.
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It noted that many of the challenges experienced by Nigerians with their National Identification Numbers stemmed from bypassing official enrolment procedures and patronising unauthorised operators.
According to the Commission, NIN enrolment can only be conducted at NIMC-approved enrolment centres, while data modification can be carried out through its self-service platform.
NIMC also urged NIN holders to download the NINAuth application from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store to enhance the protection of their identity information.
The application, it said, provides security benefits and enables users to print their NIN slips. The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, reiterated the Commission’s zero tolerance for extortion and unethical practices, assuring Nigerians and legal residents of its commitment to providing seamless and hitch-free NIN enrolment services.
The Commission consequently advised applicants and existing NIN holders to use only its approved channels for enrolment and other identity management services.
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