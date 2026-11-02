NIMC busts illegal NIN enrolment operators in Gwagwalada, arrests suspects

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested several suspected illegal National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment operators during an enforcement operation in Gwagwalada and other locations.

The Commission also seized equipment allegedly used for unauthorised NIN enrolment, data modification and other unethical activities.

NIMC disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, on October 30, 2026, saying the operation was conducted by its Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit (ICEU).

The Commission said the exercise was part of its intensified crackdown on illegal enrolment activities, unauthorised modification of personal data and extortion, which it described as threats to the integrity and credibility of Nigeria’s National Identity Management System.