NIMC boss bags outstanding performance award in public sector

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker-Odusote has been awarded the Outstanding Performance in Public Service award at the African Iconic Women Recognition Awards 2025.

Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Kayode Adegoke, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, asserting that the prestigious award was in recognition of her exceptional leadership and dedication to transforming Nigeria’s digital identity landscape.

According to him, the award organizers praised Engr. (Dr.) Coker-Odusote’s innovative and transformational leadership style, noting that her commitment to developing a robust and secure identity database has been instrumental in changing the scope of digital identity in Nigeria.

“Her visionary leadership has positioned NIMC as a frontline player in the identity sector in Africa.

“Under Engr. (Dr.) Coker-Odusote’s astute leadership, NIMC has achieved remarkable milestones, including a significant increase in National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment, the provision of a reliable and secure world-class identity database, and the implementation of a 25/35% salary adjustment for staff.

“Other notable achievements include improved staff welfare, enhanced human capacity building, data harmonization, and effective collaboration with relevant government agencies in utilizing the NIN.

“One of the key drivers of NIMC’s success has been Engr. (Dr.) Coker-Odusote’s 5-point agenda, which is aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Mandate. This agenda has led to unprecedented growth in Nigeria’s digital identity sector, marking a new era in the country’s history,” Adegoke stated.

He urged Nigerians to leverage the benefits of NIN Authentication (NINAuth) for seamless verification services, saying NINAuth is a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance the timely and secure verification of NINs.

He explained that by using NINAuth, individuals could protect their data from unauthorised use, decide when and how their data is shared, and enjoy seamless interactions with government agencies.

NIMC spokesperson said the Commission is committed to empowering individuals with control over their NIN data, ensuring a more secure and efficient identity management system.

“By downloading and using NINAuth, Nigerians can experience the full benefits of a secure and efficient identity management system. We congratulate Engr. (Dr.) Abisoye Coker-Odusote on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to continued progress in Nigeria’s identity management sector,” the statement added.

