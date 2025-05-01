NIMC announces new service charges, warns partners against overcharging

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced a new pricing structure for its services and products, marking the first fee review in over a decade.

The revised charges, which take immediate effect, are aimed at aligning service costs with current operational realities and industry benchmarks.

According to a statement signed by Dr Kayode Adegoke, Head of the Commission’s Corporate Communications Unit, the adjustment is necessary to sustain the quality, affordability, and accessibility of identity management services across the country.

NIMC issued a stern warning to all Front-End Partners (FEPs) to comply strictly with the newly approved rates.

The Commission said any partner found charging beyond the approved fees risks facing penalties, including the possible revocation of their operational licence.

The new pricing structure will be published on the Commission’s official website www.nimc.gov.ng and will be accessible to all Nigerians and stakeholders, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, extended her appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his support in strengthening Nigeria’s identity infrastructure.

She also acknowledged the contributions of the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, harmonisation partners, sister agencies, and the staff of NIMC.

Coker-Odusote reaffirmed NIMC’s commitment to delivering secure and reliable identity services to all Nigerians, emphasising the Commission’s dedication to transparency and public trust.

