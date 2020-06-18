NIMASA targets N1bn monthly revenue from multi-million naira floating dock

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Thursday, said that it is projecting to generate nothing less than N1billion monthly from the operations of its newly acquired multi-million dollar floating dock.

Speaking with maritime journalists in Lagos, on Thursday, to mark the first 100 days in office of the new management of NIMASA, Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, said to actualise this, the agency has opened discussions with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the intending managing partner to begin operation of the dockyard.

He said NIMASA is also expecting a job creation of about 350 Nigerians under five segments of the operation which is expected to provide employment to about 75 workers per department.

According to the NIMASA DG, “We have been discussing with the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to move our floating dock from its present location at the Naval Shipyard to the Continental Shipyard owned by the NPA. Though we found out that there is an existing joint venture partnership between NPA and another company managing the Authority’s dockyard but because of our own floating dock, the NPA decided to move its dockyard to somewhere in Snake Island, and the NPA is also winding up its joint venture agreement with the company as we speak.”

The NIMASA DG also explained that the agency has signed a memorandum of understanding with International Oil Companies (IOCs) that are doing business with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to take their ships to NIMASA’s dockyard for dry-docking when the dockyard begins full operations.

He assured that the agency would begin full operation of the floating dockyard any moment from now, adding that the agency intends to have managing partner to do the technical management of the dockyard.

He stated that the NIMASA would be filling in an application with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) to approve the public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement for the management of the floating dockyard.

Jamoh said the NPA would come in as the owner of the Continental Shipyard, NIMASA as the owner of the floating dockyard while an independent player would be the technical managing partner.

On maritime security especially as regards Deep Blue project, Jamoh stated that NIMASA is presently at 75 per cent stage in the acquisition of the platforms required for the complete take-off of the project, adding that it is only the local content aspect of the project that is remaining, which was delayed by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamoh, however, noted that the agency in the last three months of the management has been receiving several commendations for its strict fight against piracy, sea robbery and other illegalities on the waterways as well as the entire Gulf of Guinea region.

“The major problem of maritime security is lack of platforms that is why NIMASA is investing heavily in the acquisition of special intervention vessels, special mission aircraft and helicopters that are due to arrive in August and January 2021 while some are already in Nigeria,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE