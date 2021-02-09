NIMASA rates Lagos best in maritime safety and security

The management of the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has rated Lagos State as the best in maritime safety in the country.

Director-General of the agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh, made this assertion, on Tuesday, during a courtesy visit to Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Ikeja, saying Lagos remained the only state that had the highest maritime security inspite of the high rate of insecurity in the maritime sector in the country.

Jamoh, while identifying areas of partnerships between the state government and NIMASA, said the extinction of the fishing industry was due to insecurity on the waterways, adding that the agency was ready to partner with Lagos State to ensure safety on the waterways.

“We are seeing the extinction of the fishery industry due to maritime insecurity. Ninety- eight per cent of the maritime insecurity originates from land to sea but Lagos still remains the state that has the highest maritime security,” he said.

According to NIMASA boss, other areas of partnerships being considered are the ferry services, waste management on the sea, and the extension and development of the shipping industry.

“We are also looking at the ferry services as the alternative means of transportation so we can reduce the level of traffic congestion we are experiencing. Also the estate management on the sea. Another area has to do with the shipping extension and development so that our visions which we envisaged in the next 20years will take us to the promised land,” he said.

Jamoh further said that the maritime industry, if well harnessed, could generate $90trillion for the country and help her diversify it’s reliance on oil, adding that the Blue Economy, which is the use of the ocean for economic growth, would increase livelihood and enhance the well being of the people.

“We need alliances and we have recognised Lagos State as one of our alliances,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his response, said Lagos State is responsible for over 70% maritime activities, declaring: “It’s important we work collaboratively.”

“Another area of partnership is in the area of wreckage. Once we find those wreckages, we should put them out. We are at the stage of completing 15 jetties in the state. We have moved over 250,000 passengers through our ferries in less than a year. Our plan is to develop the waterways where people do a lot. It is a deliberate strategy we need to look at,” the governor said.

“As a government, we are ready to work hand in hand with you. We will commission the Lekki Port before the end of this administration so we can decongest Apapa. We are willing and ready. We want to see that real synergy,” he added.

