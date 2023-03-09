By Tola Adenubi Lagos

THE management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has provided technical support to InstitutoMarito e Portuaruo IMAP in São Tomé and Príncipe.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR while making the presentation at an event in São Tomé, with the Nigerian Ambassador to São Tomé, Ambassador Gambo Hamza in attendance, noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria is committed to regional maritime development premised on cooperation.

DrJamoh, who was represented by the Agency’s Director Special Duties, MrIsicheiOsamgbi, said that it has become imperative for African countries particularly in the Gulf of Guinea to help one another to ensure proper harnessing of the regional maritime potential.

“Recently, it has become very pertinent for African countries to continue to collaborate and strengthen their relationships; helping one another in their areas of need, for us to harness the vast opportunities we have to the best of our abilities. Particularly in the maritime sector, the Gulf of Guinea is one area where that is most needed as encouraged by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO),” the DG said.

Furthermore, he said, “Evidences in the past have shown that when nations and organizations work together, each bringing in their vast areas of strength, they tend to develop faster and grow their economies better.”

On his part Nigerian Ambassador to São Tomé, Ambassador Gambo Yusuf Hamza commended the management of NIMASA, adding that the recent achievements in the Gulf of Guinea has improved the image of Nigeria in the country.

He stated further that considering that no nation can singlehandedly tackle transnational crimes such as piracy and trafficking in arms, it has become expedient for cluster of nations across the world to cooperate, join resources and fight criminal elements in our waterways. He acknowledged NIMASA leading effort in the fight against piracy and ensure the safety and waterways in the region.

