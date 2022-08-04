NIMASA, NITT sign MoU on research, training

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, on research and training towards enhancing maritime safety and security in Nigeria.

The Director-General NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh and his counterpart at the NITT, Dr Bayero Salih Farah, signed the MoU recently in Zaria which is hinged on research and training, with a view to enhancing local content and boosting the quality assurance of the institute.

This is a follow up on earlier agreements reached between both agencies of government in their quest to further domesticate specialised training programmes at management cadre in the maritime sector.

Dr Jamoh described the MoU between both parties as a mutually beneficial partnership, aimed at supporting the core mandate of the NITT, while also in line with his administration’s commitment to capacity building for NIMASA staff.

According to him, “The MoU is to formalise and strengthen the existing relationship between NIMASA and the NITT in terms of research, training and capacity development in general. We appreciate your visit to NIMASA some time ago and we are glad that much progress is being made in terms of our collaboration. We hope that your institute will conduct detailed research to determine gaps in the implementation of our core mandate and develop training programmes to close such identified gaps.”

On his part, the NITT Director-General, Dr Bayero Salih Farah, thanked NIMASA for its longstanding support to the institute through direct financial assistance and by utilising the training services provided for the agency’s staff over the years.

He added that the NITT would work closely with NIMASA to ensure that the Institute provides training and research services that are of globally acceptable standard.

NITT provides training to personnel employed in all modes of transport, leading to the award of various certificates – Diploma, Advanced Diploma, Postgraduate Diploma and Masters in Transport and Logistics.

NIMASA has continued to embrace capacity building as a tool to enhance maritime development in Nigeria, while also engaging in all forms of viable collaborations towards achieving its mandate, which cuts across shipping development, maritime safety and maritime security.