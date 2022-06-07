NIMASA donates relief materials to IDPs, security equipment in Niger

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has donated relief materials which included both food and non-food items estimated at several millions of naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and security equipment to Niger State Government.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, while flagging off the distribution of the items, on Tuesday in Minna, the state capital disclosed the items as bags of maize, rice, millet, tomato, vegetable oil, spaghetti, beans, blankets, sewing machine and grounding machines for IDPs in Minna.

Jamoh, represented by the Deputy Director, Maritime Labour in NIMASA, at Apapa, Lagos, Malam Ibrahim Sudan, said other items were security equipment such as motorcycles, boots, thieves, walkie-talkie, radio, bullet proof jackets, handcuffs, water pumping machine, among others.

Earlier, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency( NSEMA) in collaboration with NIMASA also organised a One-day security sensitisation workshop for security personnel in the state at the Haske Luxury Hotel with the theme: Legal and Non-legal Weapons of Self Defence.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of NSEMA, Malam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga explained that the workshop was for both agencies to contribute their quota to the current security challenges in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Inga, represented by the Director of Relief and Rehabilitation in NSEMA, Malam Garba Salihu stated that the workshop was to help in the sensitisation of security personnel to enable them discharge their duties effectively.





The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, noted that the essence of the workshop was to enlightened Security Operatives in states affected with the insecurity challenges and support them with response gadgets.

Jamoh, represented by the Deputy Director, Maritime Labour, NIMASA, Malam Ibrahim Sudan said the agency was concerned about security challenges across the country, adding that the safety of maritime industry’s security start on land.

The Resource Person, Malam Dantani Sallau, who made a presentation on Three Essential Elements of Ideal Community Crime Management and Policing, emphasised the need for all hands to be on deck in addressing the menace of insecurity bedevilling the state.

He added that addressing insecurity and reducing crimes in any society need a multi-structural approach, adding that criminals were now focused on radicalisation and indoctrination of young people’s view in order to achieve their inordinate ambitions.

He called on parents to wake up to their responsibilities of bringing up their wards become responsible citizens as well as government coming up with programmes and policies to engage young people into useful venture.

Also, Mr Abdullahi Jabi, Guest Speaker, presented a paper on Identifying Future Crime and Why Crimes has heightened in recent times and the solution government and individuals need to put to reduce the eruption of the society as a result of violence and insecurity.

He thereby called on the need for government to look at the potentiality of the youths on demographic level and see how the changing on a democratic setting were bring put in terms of Policies formulation, rights education for children, gainful employment to reduce crimes and violence in communities.

