The Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has praised President Bola Tinubu for the creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry and appointment of Mr Gboyega Oyetola to man its affairs.

Jamoh said the creation of the ‘long overdue ministry,’ will give a massive boost to plans and programmes the president intends to deploy.

While expressing optimism that the maritime industry is large enough to engage the teeming youth in the country adequately, he urged them to take advantage of the opportunities in the Nigerian maritime sector.

He said, “I want to commend President Bola Tinubu for creating the Marine and Blue Economy ministry and appointing Mr Gboyega Oyetola to man its affairs. There are new opportunities around us and I am glad Nigeria, with the creation of this ministry, will explore the concept of the blue economy.

“The blue economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem. Blue economy activities include maritime shipping, fishing and aquaculture, coastal tourism, renewable energy, water desalination, undersea cabling, seabed extractive industries and deep sea mining, marine genetic resources and biotechnology.

“Honestly, this ministry is long overdue, more importantly, to support the diversification of the economy. Efficient management and sustainable exploitation of the marine resources in our seas and oceans, no doubt, provide a veritable tool for economic growth,” Jamoh said.