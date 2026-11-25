The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) have strengthened bilateral maritime relations, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Maritime Cooperation in Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in six key areas: maritime safety and navigation, marine environmental protection, seafarer training, certification and rights protection, marine casualty and incident investigation, maritime transportation facilitation, and maritime security.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, held at the Shanghai Seafarers Assessment Model Centre, Director General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, described the agreement as a historic milestone in the relationship between both countries, stressing the need to translate the MoU into practical programmes and tangible benefits for their respective maritime sector.

“This Memorandum of Understanding represents more than a formal agreement; it is a commitment to translate our longstanding relationship into practical maritime cooperation, shared expertise and measurable benefits for both countries. We are determined to ensure that this partnership delivers tangible outcomes for our maritime industries,” Mobereola stated.

Dr Mobereola further stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR values Nigeria’s longstanding relationship with China and is committed to deepening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector, in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the objectives of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, under the Leadership of His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON.

On his part, the Director General of China MSA, Mr Xu Wei, reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening maritime cooperation with Nigeria, noting the country’s interest in Nigeria’s maritime development and commendable progress in the sector. He pledged China’s continued support towards advancing bilateral collaboration and promoting sustainable growth in both countries’ maritime industries.

The agreement is expected to facilitate technical cooperation, knowledge-sharing, capacity development and the exchange of best practices, while strengthening institutional collaboration between NIMASA and China MSA.

The signing marks a significant step towards deepening Nigeria-China maritime cooperation and advancing the development of Nigeria’s maritime industry.