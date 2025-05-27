NIM Ibadan chapter gets new chairman, other principal officers

The Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), Ibadan Chapter, has elected new principal officers to run its affairs for the next two years, with Kazeem Alimi emerging as the new chairman of the institute.

The election and inauguration of the new executives were held on Tuesday at the Pentorise Event Centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Other elected members include the vice-chairman of the chapter, Salawu Mary; secretary of the chapter, Salako Abayomi; treasurer, Folashade Oladokun; public relations officer, Femi Timothy; and ex-officio member, Mrs Ayodele Hunder.

The inauguration was conducted by the Southwest Zonal Chairman of the institute, Alhaji Ebun Atinuke.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman of the NIM Ibadan Chapter, Alhaji Kazeem Alimi, reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to promoting professionalism.

Alimi, who succeeded Samuel Afolabi, whose tenure recently expired, further emphasised the importance of unity among members of NIM in repositioning the institute for greater relevance, influence, and professional impact.

“I stand before you today with immense gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility as I humbly accept the role of chairman of this great chapter.

“This moment is not just a personal milestone but a shared opportunity to reposition our chapter for greater relevance, influence, and professional impact.

“Our institute has always been a beacon of excellence, a diverse community of leaders and managers committed to integrity, innovation, and nation-building. Today, we must build on this foundation with renewed energy and strategic focus.

“Our five-point agenda includes the promotion of professionalism. I also use this opportunity to seek the support of all members of this chapter for greater relevance, influence, and professional impact,” he concluded.

