The Nile University of Nigeria, on the 6th of May, 2020, held a webinar on “The Economics of Addictive Manufacturing in the Era of COVID-19” as part of its efforts to ensure that its non-classroom educational activities (similar to its regular lectures) are not disrupted by COVID-19.

Delivering the event’s opening address was Prof Osman Nuri Aras, the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria.

In his speech, Prof Aras highlighted the importance of combining classroom teaching with other non-classroom educational activities like seminars in preparing students for the challenges of the “real world.”

According to him, “education is not just classroom performance; taking advantage of experts’ experience and knowledge is also an integral part of higher education.”

Following the address by the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria was the seminar presentation by Prof. M. S. Haruna (Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive, NASENI).

Addressing the virtual audience in the well-attended event, Prof Haruna discussed the growing importance of additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing) in the current COVID-19 era.

According to him, the compulsory lockdown facilitated by the pandemic has radically reduced the supply of vital components that are necessary for the production of essential goods that are crucial in ensuring people’s safety and curbing the existing pandemic.

In the healthcare industry, for instance, ventilators and PPE which are desperately needed to combat the coronavirus are expensive and not readily available, especially in African countries. These shortages necessitate the development of new but emergency innovations and inventions. Additive manufacturing, therefore, provides the emergency response needed to deal with the shortage crisis.

In particular, he continued that 3-D printing can be used to produce indigenous face masks, which is important in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

In light of the emergence of additive manufacturing as a useful tool in the fight against the coronavirus, among the technology’s numerous other uses, Prof Haruna concluded his lecture by urging the government and other relevant stakeholders to invest in research and development to promote the additive manufacturing technology in Nigeria.

